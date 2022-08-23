Heartland Votes

Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed by his twin brother in Georgia. (Source: WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A teenager in Georgia is dead after police say his twin brother shot him.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 3 a.m. on Monday regarding a shooting.

WGCL reports two 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom inside the home when it went off and hit one of the teens in the face.

Police identified the 17-year-old who was shot as Dimitri Hayes. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the surviving twin, Xavier Hayes, is currently at the DeKalb County Jail facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

DeKalb County police did not immediately say if the boys’ parents would face any charges in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired...
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Southern Seven Head Start began restructuring its Pope County traditional head start center in...
Southern 7 Head Start restructures traditional head start in Golconda
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday