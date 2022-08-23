Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase.

John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.

Lohden is currently facing federal charges as a felon in possession of firearms.

It is a twist to a story that began with Lohden acting as an undercover informant.

According to court documents Lohden told the FBI in January he could arrange the purchase of weapons stolen from law enforcement, promising “a cash transaction to purchase and recover firearms from an individual.”

Lohden made the buy in the Jefferson Mall parking lot after agents “equipped him with audio and video equipment to record the transaction.”

For $2,000 dollars, Lohden bought “a short-barreled Assault Rifle, shotgun, Tactical Vest and two AR-15 rifles.”

It seemed like a success, but according to the indictment, agents say “it became apparent over time something was misleading about the information provided by Lohden.”

Agents provided a series of texts showing how Lohden recruited a third party and paid him a few hundred dollars to sell guns Lohden allegedly provided.

The indictment concludes “Lohden orchestrated the whole transaction above to make it look like he was acting as the purchaser in a controlled buy of firearms on behalf of law enforcement, when in reality Lohden sold the firearms to law enforcement.”

Lohden plead not guilty and his trial is due to begin in October.

Neither his attorney or the FBI would comment for this story.

