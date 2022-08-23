Heartland Votes

Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride

Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, August 23 for the...
Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, August 23 for the American Legion Legacy Ride.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the bridge into Cape Girardeau on Monday, August 23.

Hundreds of motorcycles with the American Legion Legacy Ride crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday morning, August 23.

The riders are visiting the Missouri Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which started two days ago in Alabama and is on its way to Wisconsin.

The 1,200-mile ride will end at the site of the American Legion Convention on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired...
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
highway shooting
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270

Latest News

Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23...
Drone12: American Legion Legacy Ride in Cape Girardeau
The Houck Field renovation project was put on hold in March.
Houck Stadium renovation to be discussed at Southeast University Board of Governors meeting
The Neighborhood Solar Program is part of Ameren Missouri’s smart energy plan to build...
Ribbon cutting scheduled for neighborhood solar project in Cape Girardeau
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning