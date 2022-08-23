Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the bridge into Cape Girardeau on Monday, August 23.

Hundreds of motorcycles with the American Legion Legacy Ride crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday morning, August 23.

The riders are visiting the Missouri Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which started two days ago in Alabama and is on its way to Wisconsin.

The 1,200-mile ride will end at the site of the American Legion Convention on Thursday.

