Houck Stadium renovation to be discussed at Southeast University Board of Governors meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

The meeting will take place at the Board Room of Academic Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus

The agenda shows the Board will be considering the approval of a contract for the renovation of Houck Field’s south sideline.

The area was closed to the public for safety reasons in September 2021 and demolished a couple of months later.

In March, the university announced the renovation project would not be finished by fall.

Southeast Missouri President Dr. Carlos Vargas said the university decided to not award a bid for construction because the bids “significantly exceeded the initial estimate” previously provided by the contractor’s estimator. Dr. Vargas said $8.5 million, in addition to any donations, had been allocated in rebuilding the south grandstand.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board is expected to elect a Vice President.

