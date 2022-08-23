Heartland Votes

Houck Stadium renovation to be discussed at Southeast University Board of Governors meeting

The Houck Field renovation project was put on hold in March.
The Houck Field renovation project was put on hold in March.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

The meeting will take place at the Board Room of Academic Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus

The agenda shows the Board will be considering the approval of a contract for the renovation of Houck Field’s south sideline.

The area was closed to the public for safety reasons in September 2021 and demolished a couple of months later.

In March, the university announced the renovation project would not be finished by fall.

Southeast Missouri President Dr. Carlos Vargas said the university decided to not award a bid for construction because the bids “significantly exceeded the initial estimate” previously provided by the contractor’s estimator. Dr. Vargas said $8.5 million, in addition to any donations, had been allocated in rebuilding the south grandstand.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board is expected to elect a Vice President.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired...
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
highway shooting
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270

Latest News

Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23...
Drone12: American Legion Legacy Ride in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, August 23 for the...
Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride
The Neighborhood Solar Program is part of Ameren Missouri’s smart energy plan to build...
Ribbon cutting scheduled for neighborhood solar project in Cape Girardeau
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning