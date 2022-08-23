Heartland Votes

Heating up as we head through the week.

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/23.
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another great day across the Heartland with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. For this evening we will see clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny an very warm. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. The warm up will continue through the rest of the work week. Highs will reach the lower 90s in many areas Thursday and Friday.

