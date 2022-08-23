Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders.

“We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement,” Gov. Beshear said.

Lawmakers will work to create a safe fund similar to the one created for western Kentucky tornado relief.

Beshear said during the special session, lawmakers are expected to take action to help school districts that are starting late because of the damage.

Lawmakers will gave in Wednesday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired...
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
highway shooting
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270

Latest News

The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will close early due to staffing issues.
Cape Splash closes early due to staffing issues
McCracken County and Graves County deputies worked together to clear the area of marijuana...
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
Hundreds of motorcycles rode into the Heartland as part of the American Legion Legacy Ride.
American Legion Legacy Ride enters the Heartland