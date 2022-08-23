First Alert: More fog developing this morning

(KFVS) - Once again, fog is developing this morning. Visibility in some locations could be reduced significantly.

Fog will burn off heading into the mid-morning hours.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 80s north to near the upper 80s south.

Dry and sunny conditions continue through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will start to warm up slightly into the upper 80s to low 90s by the second half of the week.

Rain and storm chances arrive by the end of the weekend into early next week.

