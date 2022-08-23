Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County.
According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
McCracken County and Graves County deputies worked together to clean the area of marijuana plants, related material and machinery.
They said pursuant to Kentucky law, the amount recovered would be a felony for those responsible.
The investigation is ongoing by both agencies.
