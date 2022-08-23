Heartland Votes

Caught on camera: Thief steals catalytic converters from Dobbs distribution center

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief stole catalytic converters from a distribution center belonging to Dobbs Tire and Autocenters overnight.

The theft happened overnight at the company’s distribution center in High Ridge, and it was caught on a surveillance camera. The thief broke a window at the distribution center around 3:40 a.m. and left. He returned an hour later and started loading up used catalytic converters that were brought in from stores in the St. Louis region. The suspect stole nine catalytic converters and was gone in just a few minutes. Thieves can resell the converters for the value of the precious metals inside or often sell them for drugs.

Dobbs has 42 locations across the St. Louis region and has brainstormed multiple ways to try to combat the problem, as individuals and businesses are getting hit.

“The problem is really gotten out of hand with 42 locations and only so many bays and store cars, that it is a weekly occurrence that converters get stolen from customers’ cars,” said Bill Strubelt with Dobbs Tire and Autocenters.

In Jefferson County, the number of thefts is up and on pace to see a 34 percent increase, for a total of more than $300,000 in stolen catalytic converters.

