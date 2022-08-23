Heartland Votes

Cape Splash closes early due to staffing issues

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will close early due to staffing issues.

According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, while it’s closing early for the 2022 season, they will still have Doggy Swim Day on September 24. You can register for the event at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

They said the Central Municipal Pool will still be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting the weekend of August 27-28 and going through Labor Day weekend.

It will also be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

The Central Municipal Pool is located at 1920 Whitener Street next to the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School.

