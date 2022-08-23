Calm Weather Today

Mostly clear skies this morning with areas of fog developing again. Fog will burn off heading into the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies through the rest of Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s north to close to the upper 80s south. Dry and sunny weather will continue through the week. Temperatures will start to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s the second half of the week. There will also be a better chance of rain and storms by the end of the weekend into early next week.

-Lisa

