Heartland Votes

American Legion Legacy Ride raises money for families of fallen soldiers

More than 300 bikers passed over the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau on...
More than 300 bikers passed over the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, August 23.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 300 bikers passed through Cape Girardeau during a cross-country ride to raise money for the American Legion.

The American Legion Legacy run fundraiser is one of the largest organized rides in the country.

”I’m three and a half miles long when I’m formed up,” Chief Road Captain Mark Clark said.

He’s leading 321 people on 286 motorcycles over the bridge into Cape Girardeau. As a Missouri native and as the senior vice commander for the Department of Missouri for the American Legion, he’s proud to bring riders from all over through his home state.

“We’ve got folks from 39 states and five riders from the Royal British Legion Riders in Great Britain, they’re riding with us as well,” Clark said.

They stopped in Cape Girardeau for gas, but they’re not filling up for just a joy ride.

Hundreds of motorcycles with the American Legion Legacy Ride crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday morning, August 23.

“Every dollar we raise on this ride goes directly to scholarships for children of those who were killed in action since 9/11,″ Clark said.

David Gibson is from Great Britain. He’s supported the cause since their very first ride in 2006. Since then, he’s crossed the sea three times to participate.

“Whether it’s an American service person and their children or British service and our children, it’s the same the whole world over,” Gibson said.

He said it’s a cause that matters.

“It means a lot not just to me, but to all of these people here,” Gibson said.

Chief Clark said the goal is to honor the families of those who gave their all for our country.

“The worst thing that could ever happen to a child who sacrificed a parent in defense of our nation is to be forgotten,” Clark said. “The American Legion made a commitment not to forget those kids, and we are fulfilling that commitment right here, right now.”

But, they’re also supporting another cause.

“We’re also bringing attention to the Be The One campaign, which is a campaign that the American Legion has launched to help combat veteran suicide,” Clark said.

Gibson said they come from far and wide every year just to bring awareness and help families of service members.

“They’re doing it for the cause not the applause,” Gibson said.

They’re set to finish their nearly 1,200-mile ride on Thursday in Oak Creek Wisconsin. So far this year, they have raised almost $300,000 of their $1.2 million goal.

You can find out more about their ride here.

