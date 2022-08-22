Heartland Votes

Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation

Aaron Drewicz
Aaron Drewicz(Hopkins County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Webster County Jail Deputy has been charged with several sexual abuse charges following initial investigations by Kentucky State Police.

Aaron Drewicz, 39, of Dawson Springs, was charged with three counts of video voyeurism, three counts of first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree sexual abuse (detention facility) and three counts of first-degree official misconduct.

KSP determined in their investigation that Drewicz had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on duty, according to reports.

Drewicz remains in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

