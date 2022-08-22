Heartland Votes

UTV passenger seriously injured in crash

A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash involving a UTV Sunday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County.

The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard L. Troutt of Lesterville, was driving a 2014 Honda Pioneer when the UTV went off the right side of the road and flipped.

Troutt and his passenger, 30-year-old Austin R. Halbert, were both thrown from the vehicle.

Halbert was seriously injured and flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

MSHP said Troutt had minor injuries and sought treatment on his own.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Man seriously injured in UTV crash
Man seriously injured in UTV crash
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, has closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on...
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital.
ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146