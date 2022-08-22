UTV passenger seriously injured in crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County.

The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard L. Troutt of Lesterville, was driving a 2014 Honda Pioneer when the UTV went off the right side of the road and flipped.

Troutt and his passenger, 30-year-old Austin R. Halbert, were both thrown from the vehicle.

Halbert was seriously injured and flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

MSHP said Troutt had minor injuries and sought treatment on his own.

