Heartland Votes

U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection underway

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this work zone lane restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. The work zone will be in place from approximately 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m., each day.

There will be a maximum 10-foot load width restriction in this work zone.

Farmers and businesses with wide loads will be able to cross the bridge during daylight hours before the start of, or after the end of the daily inspection work.

The lane restriction is for an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle to inspect the lower portion of the bridge structure. It is expected to be in place for about five days.

Once the UBIV portion of the inspection work is finished, the rest of the inspection will be conducted by climbers and will have minimal impact on traffic flow.

The target completion date for all inspection work on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is September 1.

According to KYTC, the inspection crew will remain on the bridge during light rain. However, inspectors will pull off the bridge should there be substantial rainfall or lightning.

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge also carries U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

Also known as the Cairo Bridge, the structure carries approximately 5,800 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, Ky., and Cairo, Ill. About 35 percent of those vehicles are commercial trucks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation are in the planning process for construction of a new bridge across the Ohio River.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
Drone12: Inspection of the Cairo Bridge is underway
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
The General Assembly will meet in Jefferson City on September 6 at 12 p.m. to begin...
Gov. Parson officially calls for special session on tax cuts, credits
The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2.
Bottled water distribution in Marion, Ky. to end Sept. 2