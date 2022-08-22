Heartland Votes

Temperatures warming through the week

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a mostly sunny day across the Heartland and this evening will be fairly pleasant for this time of the year. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the upper 70s late. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. For the remainder of the work week, skies look to remain mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week.

