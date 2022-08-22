Heartland Votes

Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. The epicenter is east of West Park Mall.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m.

The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at a depth of approximately 1.24 miles.

At least one person in Cape Girardeau reported feeling the quake.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

