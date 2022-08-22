Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m.

The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at a depth of approximately 1.24 miles.

At least one person in Cape Girardeau reported feeling the quake.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.