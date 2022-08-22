Heartland Votes

A slow warm up expected this week.

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Aug. 22, 2022
A beautiful afternoon and evening expected across the Heartland today. Highs today will only be in the lower to mid 80s, a little bit below average highs today. Mainly clear skies expected tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 60s across most of the area. After a very nice start to Tuesday, sunshine will take over and warm us up quickly. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances look very limited this week, with better chances arrive by the weekend into early next week. Highs will get back into the lower 90s by Thursday.

Calm Weather This Week
