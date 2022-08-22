Heartland Votes

SIU students react to potential extension of pause on federal student loans

SIU students react to the potential of an extension of a more than two-year-long pause on...
SIU students react to the potential of an extension of a more than two-year-long pause on federal student loan debt this week, ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - This week, President Joe Biden is expected to make a decision about extending a two-year pause on federal student loans.

Many borrowers are hoping the Education Department will extend that break, and announce up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness.

Currently, about 44 million borrowers owe a collective $1.7 trillion in federal student loan debt. The deadline to extend the pause is August 31.

On Monday, August 22, some Southern Illinois University Carbondale students reacted to this upcoming decision.

“One of the reasons why I came here was because it was a lot cheaper,” Arthur Gorski, SIU freshman, said.

“So, coming out of college, like when I get a job and everything, it’ll be easier to pay everything off,” he continued.

It’s on the minds of all the students we talked to; and they are hoping for the extension of the pause on student federal loan debt.

“I think he’s because it will definitely help students not be as stressed thinking about what they have to pay back later on in life,” Kennedy Williams, SIU freshman, said.

SIU junior Dylan Chambers believes the pause should be continued.

He said some of his fellow Salukis are not putting education as a priority due to some financial reasons.

“Things that I hear around the university and things, and especially with people that aren’t coming back to school currently, is that they’ve got stuff sitting on their bill or they’ve got too many loans out right now and when they finally save enough they can continue to come back or something like that,” he said.

Chambers said he is already planning for the future with student loans.

“Adding up and making sure I’m saving enough for that to get it paid back in a relatively good time,” he explained.

The Biden administration approved nearly $32 billion in loan relief, so far, and is working on new regulations on loan forgiveness.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center to get new Culinary Arts Center
Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center to get new Culinary Arts Center
Polio once paralyzed more than 15 thousand people in the United States every year.
Polio vaccination rate below average in Missouri
He finished 9th in the kids division of the USA Mullett Championship over the weekend.
Kennett kid finishes 9th in USA mullett
Wastewater monitoring for the state is done in two labs at the University of Missouri.
Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US