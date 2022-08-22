Shots fired at gas station in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m.

When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing.

Officers were not able to identify a suspect at the scene.

Both a vehicle and building in the area were damaged by a bullet.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

