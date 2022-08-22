New Culinary Arts Center coming to Poplar Bluff thanks to grants

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center is getting a state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development has approved a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for the construction of the center.

According to a statement from the Poplar Bluff R-I School District, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education awarded another $267,000 in May for ancillary expenses.

An additional $104,000 for equipment was gained last year through matching enhanced grants.

TCC Director Charles Kinsey sought out the funds.

“There are multiple revenue streams for this project—and we appreciate the partnership we have with Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission [on submitting the CDBG] as well as Mr. Kinsey’s further efforts coordinating with DESE to secure funds—but either way, the district is committed to the construction of this new Mules Café,” R-I Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill stated in June. “Adopting ProStart curriculum was a big move that ensures endorsement that our students are workforce ready. Food service is a major contributor to the local economy, and we are proud to do our part producing students who are prepared.”

An architectural report has been produced by Dille and Pollard Architecture for the building, which would be 3,240-square-foot and include a dining area, kitchen, classroom, dry storage, office space and restrooms.

“Having a well-thought-out entry, dining room and kitchen will allow for so much better of a time for both students and patrons,” culinary arts instructor Brandon Moon said. “…My goal with the new environment is to make sure it is as realistic of an opportunity as possible for students to learn different skills in cooking, baking and serving the public.”

According to the statement, the new center will allow for teacher collaboration and increased visibility to boost student participation.

