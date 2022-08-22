Murray State University begins semester with student growth, changes in athletics

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The enrollment data gathered from the semester’s first week shows a trend of growth and stability over the past five years, following previous declines

The data shows a two percent increase in headcount over fall 2021.

They are anticipating growth in several categories since 2018, including first-time undergraduate students, first-time graduate students, international students and student retention rate.

Meanwhile on the athletics side, the Racers have transitioned into the Missouri Valley Conference.

A partnership between Murray State and the Missouri Valley Football Conference will begin in 2023.

Murray State’s facilities are seeing enhancements as they plan the construction of two new residence halls.

Additionally, they will be constructing a new dining facility and a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.