Heartland Votes

Missing dog rescued from sinkhole

It all started two weeks ago, when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t...
It all started two weeks ago, when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t come back from his usual run.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all started two weeks ago when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t come back from his usual run.

“When he didn’t come home that day, we knew something was wrong,” Bruce McCormick said.

It wasn’t until this weekend, when their neighbor was having a sinkhole filled, that Chewy was found.

30 feet at the bottom of it.

“I was like, there’s no way. So I had him show me the sinkhole,” McCormick said. “He shined a light down there and sure enough, it was my dog.”

The Horse Cave Fire Department was quickly notified, though they realized it would take more than just the equipment at the station to save Chewy.

“We found that the dog was probably 30 feet down inside the hole, had some pretty good angles and turns to get down to it,” said Fire Chief, Adam Sloan. “We have one guy that’s on our fire department, Jason Poole, l that does a lot of cave exploring and things of that nature. So I made a call to him to get him in route up here”

“I got down into the bottom of the pit, which was about 30 feet deep. It was a pretty tight entrance, not much larger than the diameter of my body,” Poole said. “After getting down in there, the puppy actually approached me wanting help and you could tell he was suffering from malnutrition at that point. So put him in a full body sling system and they raised him out.”

After a lengthy rescue, and a trip to the vet, Chewy is back with his family.

“He’s recovering quick. We had to monitor his water intake and his food intake because we didn’t know how long he had been without both, so we didn’t want him to overdo it and get sick,” McCormick said. “But he’s on a full feeding schedule now and drinks whenever he wants now. He’s coming along and his personality’s a little skewed from before he got lost, but it’s slowly coming back to.”

The McCormicks are grateful to have Chewy back, but even more grateful for the first responders who helped in getting him there.

“That’s the other miracle, is the turnout to help a little dog. Horse Caves Fire Department, I think we counted over 30 people that showed up to help,” McCormick said. “God was watching over us and our dog.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

highway shooting
Bullet shatters semi truck windshield on I-270
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired...
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield
The Knights of Columbus St. Isidore Council 5898 held their 41st state horseshoe tournament...
Horseshoe tournament brings boost to economy to southeast Missouri
Drone image from FCFD
Missing child found with drone