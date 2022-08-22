LifeSavers Ministry to hold Recovery Rally

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - LifeSavers Ministry in Farmington is holding a ‘Recovery Rally’ on Saturday, August 27.

The fundraising event will be held at Christian Life Church in Farmington.

Smoked pulled pork plates will be served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with entertainment to follow.

Admission is free.

There will be door prizes and a live and silent auction.

Tickets are $10 for the raffle of a 2022 Polaris Ranger 500. You do not have to be present to win, but must be 21 to enter the drawing.

LifeSavers Ministry is a faith based organization that helps women battling addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The program is six to 12 months, which started three years ago by Brian and Carrie Underwood.

The couple said they designed their program after one Brian attended in northeast Arkansas because there were none at the time in southeast Missouri.

“Now there’s more ministries in southeast Missouri that are popping up, men and women’s facilities, so we all gather at this event [Recovery Rally] and we lift up the name of Jesus,” said Carrie. “We give people hope, we auction stuff off, testify, there will be a live painting during worship that’s auctioned off, it’s really neat. A lot of fun. Huge impact for anybody who is in addiction or is effected family-wise by addiction.”

The couple says the event is to help raise awareness about addiction in the community and show there is hope.

