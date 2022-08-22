Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson to hold briefing on special session, tax cuts

On July 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session of the Missouri General...
On July 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to pass what he calls the largest tax cut in the history of the state.(Gov. Mike Parson Facebook page)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing to announce details on the upcoming special session and tax cuts on Monday, August 22.

The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Office.

During the special session, Gov. Parson has said he wants the legislature to pass permanent income tax relief and to extend key agricultural tax credits.

In July, Parson released what the special session priorities should include:

  • Extending the sunset on agriculture tax credits included in HB 1720 for a minimum of six years rather than two
  • Exempting certain agricultural equipment from state and local sales tax
  • Modifying the Family Farms Act to increase the number of small farmers that qualify for the program, and increasing the amount of loans available to the farmer

Both permanent tax relief and agriculture tax credits subjects will be addressed during a special session.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
A Missouri law outlawing school officials from providing sexually explicit material to students...
Missouri law banning “sexually explicit material” in schools set to go in effect
Sen. Darren Bailey talks to supporters during a rally on Republican Day at the Illinois State...
Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship