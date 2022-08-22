Heartland Votes

First Alert: Foggy morning, calm afternoon

A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in areas with cooler temperatures.

Wake-up temps are ranging from the low 60s north to upper 60s south.

This afternoon will be calm and dry.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, lows will dip back down into the low to mid 60s.

A ridge of high press will help keep the Heartland dry, calm and less humid for the first half of the week.

As the ridge moves east, humidity and temperatures will increase.

The next chance for rain looks to arrive next over the weekend.

