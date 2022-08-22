Heartland Votes

Driver involved in deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks faces charges

Roy Thomas Jackson, of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver involved in a deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday is facing charges.

Roy Thomas Jackson of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Thomas McKown, 58, of Byrnes Mill, Mo., died at the crash scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patro investigators say the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says the boat driver “failed to keep a proper lookout,” and the boat hit a rock bluff in the lake’s main channel.

Medical crews transported Jackson and another on the boat to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. Investigators say Jackson’s blood alcohol content level tested .188.

