DeLaurent named SEMO’s starting quarterback

The Redhawks will take the field for their season-opener at Big 12 Conference and Football Bowl Subdivision member Iowa State on September 3.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO named newcomer Paxton DeLaurent as its starting quarterback.

According to a release from the athletic department, DeLaurent edged CJ Ogbonna, who started every game under center last season, in a tight race that wasn’t decided until Monday morning, August 22.

At 6-feet, 5-inches and 215 pounds, they said DeLaurent finished a strong camp camp to win his first starting job as a NCAA Division I quarterback.

A Camdenton, Mo. native, DeLaurent had two previously successful seasons at Central Methodist University. There, he earned Heart of America All-Conference honors after completing 171-of-349 passes for 2,499 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021.

According to SEMO, he averaged 208.3 passing yards per game in 12 starts. He was also the Eagles’ top rusher with 553 yards and seven more touchdowns.

They said DeLaurent’s path to SEMO is unique.

Ninth-year Head Coach Tom Matukewicz initially found out about DeLaurent when he received a letter at his Cape Girardeau home that came from his mother, Heather. Once Matukewicz received the letter, the Redhawks began recruiting DeLaurent and later signed him to a National Letter of Intent.

“Paxton has shown to be very accurate in his ability to create,” Matukewicz said. “He has stepped up several times and manages our offense well.”

“Both Paxton and CJ will have to help our football team this year,” Matukewicz added. “At times, we will play multiple quarterbacks.”

The Redhawks will take the field for their season-opener at Big 12 Conference and Football Bowl Subdivision member Iowa State on September 3.

