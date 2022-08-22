Carbondale police investigating mower theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police shared an image of a truck they say was involved in a mower theft.

Around 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, police say they responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street for a reported theft.

Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business around 3:30 p.m. in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tires and black rims. It was pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.

Police say the suspect broke the lock on a mower that was for sale in a parking lot, loaded the mower onto the trailer and drove away westbound in the 1700 block of West Sycamore Street.

They said the suspect was last seen around 3:53 p.m. driving west on Main Street passing New Era Road.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes, tan hat and a black face mask.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

