Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road.

Officers were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 to a report of property damage.

When they arrived, officers said they found multiple shell casings in the street.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, a resident told officers a bullet went through his window and hit his television.

The man was not hurt. No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

