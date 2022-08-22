Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road.

Officers were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 to a report of property damage.

When they arrived, officers said they found multiple shell casings in the street.

Caption

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, a resident told officers a bullet went through his window and hit his television.

The man was not hurt. No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road Sunday night.
Cape Girardeau shooting investigation
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night.
UTV passenger seriously injured in crash