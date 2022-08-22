Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road.
Officers were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 to a report of property damage.
When they arrived, officers said they found multiple shell casings in the street.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, a resident told officers a bullet went through his window and hit his television.
The man was not hurt. No injuries were reported.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.