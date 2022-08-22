Calm Weather This Week

Mostly clear skies this morning with a range of temperatures from the lower 60s north to the upper 60s south. Light to patchy fog is possible especially in areas with cooler temperatures. High temperatures today will range in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will dip back into the low to mid 60s.A ridge of high pressure will help keep weather in the Heartland calm and dry through this week. During the first half of the week, the ridge will be centered closer to the west coast meaning we will see northerly winds combined with less humid days. However, as the ridge pushes east closer to the Mississippi Valley, we will experience higher dew points and warmer temperatures for the second half of the week. We are likely not going to see rain this week as the weather remains calm. Our next chance of seeing precipitation won’t be until next weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.