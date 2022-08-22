Heartland Votes

Bullet shatters semi truck windshield on I-270

highway shooting
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” said Campbell who is a truck driver.

It happened Thursday, August 11 on Interstate 270 at the Lindbergh overpass in Hazelwood.

He waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report. Hazelwood Police say they are investigating the incident. Campbell still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Interstate shootings are not uncommon. On Friday a man was injured by broken glass when a bullet hit his car. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says two cars were shooting at each other on I-70 near the Salisbury exit just after 2 p.m.

Last month a man was killed during a shooting on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says usually interstate shootings are investigated by individual police departments and they often aren’t contacted. There is no database of shootings. But in Illinois, the state has started tracking shootings on interstates. A database from Illinois State Police shows there have been 14 interstate shootings in the Metro East this year. That’s an increase of five from the year before.

