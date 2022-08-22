Heartland Votes

Bottled water distribution in Marion, Ky. to end Sept. 2

The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2.
The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Marion announced that bottled water distribution will end September 2.

According to the city, there is less of a need for bottled water due to several factors, including: the current water supply at Old City Lake, the quantity of water provided by the Crittenden-Livingston Water District and the lifting of the boil water advisory.

The city said bottled water distribution will end on Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

They will maintain a supply of bottled water in reserve in case the city needs it in the future. If there is another boil water advisory or issue, the bottled water distribution center can reopen on short notice.

According to the city, it continues to be in stage 3 water conservation order. They ask that residents continue to conserve water by limiting use. Washing cars and filling pools are still prohibited at this time.

