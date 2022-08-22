Heartland Votes

Argument over a dog turns to police standoff in north Springfield

Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Law enforcement at the scene says the argument started over a dog.

“The information we have at this time is that it was over the dogs between the neighbors,” said Lt. Heather Anderson. “The female was upset about the dog and arrived at the neighbor’s house with a handgun.”

Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home. They blocked off a portion of North National for more than two hours.

Police say once initial negotiations failed, they obtained a search warrant for the home, and the strategic response team was called to the scene, bringing a personnel carrier, rifles, shields, and even a dog of their own.

The suspect exited the house of her own accord and was taken into custody. Shortly after, police had to remove her from the vehicle where she was detained. Police say she was banging her head on the metal grate inside, and she had to be removed for safety reasons.

No injuries were reported.

“A safe resolution is what we’re looking for, and we got that tonight,” said Lt. Anderson

Lieutenant Anderson says the woman was arrested for the unlawful use of a firearm and was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Greene County jail, but Lt. Anderson said that could change pending the filing of those charges.

KY3 reached out to the neighbor involved in the argument but declined an interview.

