Annual golf tournament to benefit Melaina’s Magical Playland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual golf tournament will benefit Melaina’s Magical Playland.

The tournament will be Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson.

Lunch and registration is at noon. The shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.

You can find more information on how to register below.

Melaina’s Magical Playland is located at Cape County Park North.

It is southeast Missouri’s first all-inclusive/accessible playground.

