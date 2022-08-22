Heartland Votes

Annual golf tournament to benefit Melaina’s Magical Playland

The tournament will be Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. at Kimbeland Country Club.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual golf tournament will benefit Melaina’s Magical Playland.

The tournament will be Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson.

Lunch and registration is at noon. The shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.

You can find more information on how to register below.

Melaina’s Magical Playland is located at Cape County Park North.

It is southeast Missouri’s first all-inclusive/accessible playground.

