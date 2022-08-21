Heartland Votes

Union County Fair kicks off with horse races, more events to follow this week

Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening.
Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - This week kicks off the 141st annual Union County Fair in Anna, Il.

Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening.

More events will occur throughout this week, such as the queen pageant, concerts, rodeo and even the demolition derby.

Mike Meisenheimer, treasure on the Union county fair board, said he’s excited and grateful for the community support every year the fair comes around.

“Usually, at our fair, we get a lot of people that come out who get to see and meet friends, old friends, and things,” said Meisenheimer. “People come to the events they really like. It’s a good fair, I’m really proud of our fair and the way we try to run it here.”

The only thing not set up on the fairground is the carnival rides.

Meisenheimer said the rides would be in full swing on Monday.

