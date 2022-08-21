Man dies on Lake of the Ozarks after boat crashes into a rock bluff

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Byrnes Mill, Missouri, died after the boat he was in hit a rock bluff on Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas McKown, 58, died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says the boat driver “failed to keep a proper lookout,” and the boat hit a rock bluff in the lake’s main channel.

Medical crews transported the driver and two others to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. The patrol arrested the driver.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.