Man dies on Lake of the Ozarks after boat crashes into a rock bluff

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Zachary Dodge
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Byrnes Mill, Missouri, died after the boat he was in hit a rock bluff on Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas McKown, 58, died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says the boat driver “failed to keep a proper lookout,” and the boat hit a rock bluff in the lake’s main channel.

Medical crews transported the driver and two others to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. The patrol arrested the driver.

