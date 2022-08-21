Leopold Knights of Columbus hosts State Horseshoe Tournament

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - The 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament began on Saturday in Leopold.

The St. Isidore Council welcomed over 3,000 people to their council grounds for the competition.

“It’s kind of amazing to me that this many people will get this excited about horseshoes,” said Stan Seiler, Grand Knight of the St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council. “It’s grown from about 190 teams (when we first hosted it) to over 460 teams now, which we believe is one of the largest horseshoe tournaments in the world.”

The St. Isidore Council hosted their first State Horseshoe Tournament in 1987, with Seiler’s help. This year is their fifth time bringing the event to the area.

“(Preparations) started over a year ago,” said Trent Elfrink, membership director of the Council. “We put the bid to get it here. Eight or nine weeks ago we got the trailer and started to set the field up, put the pits in place, and get everything to grade. It’s quite an ordeal.”

Leopold’s Knights of Columbus have 407 members. It took efforts from all of them to get everything set up.

“To see it all come together on the weekend of the tournament is really rewarding,” Assistant Tournament Director Tyler Clubb said. “It’s great to see all the green shirts out because that’s all of our council members that came here today to make sure this thing goes smoothly and is a success.”

