Heartland Votes

Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden planned to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
CGPD says the suspect’s vehicle is a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
The police department says Balsom also attempted to assault a male officer once she arrived at...
Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station
A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds the primary threat.
First Alert: Chance of thunderstorms this evening, overnight
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday,...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
Aaliyah Wright, 25, of Washington, nuzzles her newborn daughter Kali, as her husband Kainan...
DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead