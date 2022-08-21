First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Rain and storm chances will be trending back down today as slightly cooler and drier air works in behind a weak cold front. Forecast models try to build a final line of showers along the cold front this afternoon and evening, mainly in Ky and Tn...but this is uncertain. Otherwise most of the area will be partly cloudy and a touch less warm and humid today with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and a touch cooler, with Monday morning lows in the 60 to 65 range.

Weather for the week ahead looks mainly warm and dry as we remain in light northerly flow east of an upper ridge. It will be less humid and more pleasant to start the week, then gradually warmer and more humid by the end of the week….with highs near 90° and higher dew points by next weekend. Rain chances will be very low again through the week….finally beginning to increase again late next weekend as our next weather system approaches.

