First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The pattern for the week ahead is looking warm, dry and remarkably tranquil. In the very short term, there is still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm to develop this Sunday evening in SW Ky or NW Tn as a weak cold front pushes south. Otherwise the next significant chance of rain looks to be about a week away.

An upper ridge over the plains to our west will give our region light northerly flow for the next few days. This will keep our weather warm, dry and relatively pleasant. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with seasonably warm afternoons and dry, comfortable nights. Dew points will be moderate so not too humid. By late in the week the upper ridge will be building eastward over the Mississippi Valley, so we’ll get warmer and more humid by the end of the week. Next chance of rain looks to be about Sunday afternoon as an upper trough approaches from the west.

