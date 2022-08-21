Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry conditions this week

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast 8/21
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Rain and storm chances will decrease today as slightly cooler and drier air works in behind a weak cold front.

There may be a final line of showers along the cold front this afternoon and evening, mainly in Ky. and Tenn., but this is uncertain.

Otherwise, most of the area will be partly cloudy and a touch less warm and humid today with highs mainly in the mid 80s.

Brian Alworth says tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and a touch cooler, with Monday morning lows in the 60 to 65 range.

Weather for the week ahead looks mainly warm and dry as we remain in light northerly flow east of an upper ridge.

It will be less humid and more pleasant to start the week, then gradually warmer and more humid by the end of the week, with highs near 90 and higher dew points by next weekend.

Rain chances will be very low again through the week….finally beginning to increase again late next weekend as our next weather system approaches.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
CGPD says the suspect’s vehicle is a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
The police department says Balsom also attempted to assault a male officer once she arrived at...
Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station
A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds the primary threat.
First Alert: Chance of thunderstorms this evening, overnight
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds the primary threat.
First Alert: Chance of thunderstorms this evening, overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook