Drowning in Trigg County under investigation

File photo from Lake Barkley (USACE photo by Lee Roberts)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A drowning in Lake Barkley in Cardiz, Kentucky is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office.

According to a statement from the coroner’s office, 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger from Bandera, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County Emergency Management responded and assisted at the scene.

