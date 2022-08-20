Heartland Votes

Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and taken into custody.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road, where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them and struck their car.

The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

