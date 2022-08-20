Loved ones of missing Sikeston woman offering $5,000 reward

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The desperate search for a missing Sikeston woman continues more than year after her disappearance.

Sergeant Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said detectives need more information to help find Shyann Morrison, who disappeared over a year ago.

Her loved ones are now offering a $5,000 reward in hopes they find her safe and sound.

“They are an anonymous group that really wants to see her found, wants any information that leads to the location of her being safe and found or any information at least to where she might be,” Sgt. Rowe said.

He said Morrison is a Texas native and moved to Sikeston just two months before.

According to the police, she was last seen at a Quick Chek 11 store in Sikeston in February 2021. That’s just 11 days before she was reported missing on February 16, 2021.

Heartland News asked a worker at Quick Chek 11 if they remembered her ever shopping at the store.

“I don’t,” Blythe Berry,” one worker said.

“It’s scary knowing all the cameras we have here, and not knowing what’s happened to her,” Berry continued.

Inside the store hangs her missing flyer, in case someone notices her.

“It’s been well over a year, and I know her family and friends miss her for sure,” Berry said.

Morrison’s case has caught attention on Sikeston DPS’s Facebook page, in this same post Morrison’s mother writes, “We love you from the bottom of our hearts to the moon and back”.

Rowes says Detectives currently have points of interest in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, along with the Houston, Tex. and Memphis, Tenn. area.

If you’ve seen or know where Shyann Morrison is, you can call Det. Cotner at 573-475-3787.

