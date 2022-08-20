Hundreds collect supplies at back-to-school event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people lined up along Independence Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday in order to collects supplies for students going back to school.

This event was put on by Grace Church to provide families with the necessary items for students to be prepared for classes when school starts back up.

On hand was plenty of backpacks and school supplies as well as clothes, food, fun and games.

Grace Church Pastor Brett Smith said it’s important to be able to help area children with the necessary items they need to excell in school.

“Especially the state of the economy right now is so hard,” Smith said. “We see prices going up and what better way to give back to the community than to come together, rally around, a very, very important need for our community.”

Smith said there is a big need in the community and they wanted to do their part to help out.

“It’s a huge need,” Smith said. “Last year we only gave out around maybe a hundred or so backpacks. We scheduled maybe 300 this year but we’ve actually had over 600 registrations of kids coming and needing help. So, we totally didn’t know it was going to be this many people in need.”

Smith said it’s great to see all the smiling faces on the children as they are able to get what they need to be set up for success.

“Just being able to find a need and meet that need is what it’s really all about,” Smith said.

Area schools start welcoming back students this coming week

