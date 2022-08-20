Heartland Football Friday 8/19

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday 2022 kicked off today!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Mayfield vs. Graves County!

You can check how your team did using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for August 19:

Kentucky (All games at 7 p.m.)

Crittenden County vs. Murray Tigers

Ballard Memorial Bombers vs. Marshall County Marshals

Calloway County Lakers vs. Henderson County Colonels

Mayfield Cardinals vs. Graves County Eagles (Game of the Night)

Gleason, Tenn. vs. Fulton County Pilots

Caldwell County Tigers vs. Christian County

This week’s HFF also had some jamboree coverage.

One jamboree in Dexter, Mo. featuring Dexter, Fredericktown, Poplar Bluff and Caruthersville.

The other was an eight-team jamboree at Scott City, featuring Portageville, Cape Central, East Prairie, Kelly, St. Vincent, New Madrid, Kennett and Scott City.

Send us your photos and videos from the game below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.