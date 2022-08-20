Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 8/19

We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Mayfield vs. Graves...
We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Mayfield vs. Graves County!
By Todd Richards and Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday 2022 kicked off today!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Mayfield vs. Graves County!

You can check how your team did using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for August 19:

Kentucky (All games at 7 p.m.)
  • Crittenden County vs. Murray Tigers
  • Ballard Memorial Bombers vs. Marshall County Marshals
  • Calloway County Lakers vs. Henderson County Colonels
  • Mayfield Cardinals vs. Graves County Eagles (Game of the Night)
  • Gleason, Tenn. vs. Fulton County Pilots
  • Caldwell County Tigers vs. Christian County

This week’s HFF also had some jamboree coverage.

One jamboree in Dexter, Mo. featuring Dexter, Fredericktown, Poplar Bluff and Caruthersville.

The other was an eight-team jamboree at Scott City, featuring Portageville, Cape Central, East Prairie, Kelly, St. Vincent, New Madrid, Kennett and Scott City.

Send us your photos and videos from the game below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with...
ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/19
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/19
Heartland Football Friday preview
Heartland Football Friday preview
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/18
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/18
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/18
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/18