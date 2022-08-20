Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Showers, thunderstorms possible this afternoon through the overnight....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Scattered  thunderstorms are likely this evening and overnight as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest.  Northwest counties (MO,IL) are in the ‘marginal’ risk of severe on the latest SPC maps….as storms should weaken a bit after sunset as they trend southeast.  None the less,  a few of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds,  dangerous lightning and brief heavy downpours.  On Sunday much of the area will be a bit cooler and more stable behind the front,  but it looks like we could see a few storms redevelop during the day in southeast counties especially Ky and Tn as the front pushes off to the southeast.

After this round of active weather,  the upcoming work week is looking dry and relatively tranquil as we get into weak northerly flow east of an upper ridge.  Highs in the mid 80s will gradually warm to near 90 by late week, but humidity levels should remain in check.  By next weekend, though, it will feel more like August again with highs near 90 and dew points near 70…maybe an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

