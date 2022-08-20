First Alert: Chance of thunderstorms this evening, overnight

(KFVS) - The main event for the weekend will be a chance of some widely scattered thunderstorms mainly this evening and overnight as a weak cold front moves into the region.

Brian Alworth says most of today should be partly cloudy and seasonably hot, with highs of about 86 to 90.

By late afternoon or early evening, a few thunderstorms should be developing in our northwest counties which will gradually move southeast through the area overnight.

A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds the primary threat.

A few storms could redevelop on Sunday afternoon as the front moves through Ky. and Tenn., but most of the area will be a bit cooler and drier behind the front.

The upcoming work week looks warm and tranquil.

An upper ridge just to our west will give us light northerly flow aloft. This should result in temps close to average but humidity levels remaining in check.

Very little chance of rain develops until an isolated storm or two pops up in increasing heat and humidity next weekend.

