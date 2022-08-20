Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes

They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend.

They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau.

Fire crews were able to train on hose deployment, vertical ventilation, breaching of walls and doors and other exercises.

Battalion Chief Shawn Morris said it’s important to take advantage of opportunities like this to better equip firefighters for live scenarios.

“It’s really essential because if they’re doing it in training and it becomes habitual then when they get on a real scene, it’s just second nature to them,” Morris said. “So doing it everyday or doing it for this type of training is really good for them.”

Morris said this facility gives firefighters knowledge of how to approach different types of doors and materials they wouldn’t find in a normal structure.

“It’s great because in this type of structure, it’s a commercial building which is something we don’t get into everyday,” Morris said. “So, being able to go in and seeing the type of construction and using that for training-wise, it’s different than a house, so, it’s really good for our crews.”

This facility is the old Wood and Houston Bank and is scheduled for demolition in the near future.

